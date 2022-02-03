Vermont woman gets 5 days in jail, probation for possessing crack

BALLSTON SPA — A Vermont woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 5 days in jail and 5 years of probation for hiding crack cocaine in a diaper bag.

Artiqua J. DuBois, 29, of Burlington, was pulled over by state police in Wilton on Aug. 18, 2020 for a traffic infraction. The trooper observed signs of drug use. A search of the vehicle found about 60 grams of crack in the diaper bag of a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

In October, DuBois pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child was dropped.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

