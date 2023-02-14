FORT EDWARD — A Vermont woman has been extradited to New York to answer multiple charges from prior cases in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaitlin Nelson, 36, of Richmond, on Monday on a charge of second-degree bail jumping after a warrant was issued by Washington County Court for her arrest.

In 2021, Nelson was one of two people arrested in Washington County on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Fort Ann.

Nelson was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to a Post-Star report at the time.

In addition, she allegedly provided a false signature and name during the investigation. That brought additional charges of criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery.

Nelson is being held pending arraignment in Washington County Court.