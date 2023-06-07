FORT EDWARD — A Vermont woman is expected to be sentenced to 5 years in prison for drug possession and jumping bail.

Kaitlin Nelson, 36, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on June 1 to felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping.

Nelson, who lives in Richmond, was extradited to New York in February to answer multiple charges from prior cases in Washington County.

She was one of two people arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Fort Ann in July 2021.

Nelson will be sentenced at a later date. She is expected to receive 5 years in state prison on the criminal possession conviction and 1 to 3 years on the bail jumping charge, which will run concurrently to the drug sentence.