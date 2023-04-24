QUEENSBURY — A Vermont woman was arrested on Thursday after her car broke down in Queensbury and police discovered she illegally possessed a weapon and drugs, according to the New York State Police.

On Thursday at 7:29 p.m., troopers were on patrol in the area of Aviation Road in Queensbury when they observed a disabled vehicle in traffic. The driver was identified as Danielle S. Peno, 34, of St. Albans, Vermont, who reportedly told police the vehicle was having mechanical issues. Troopers discovered Peno did not possess a valid driver’s license and allegedly possessed a forged out-of-state driver’s license, a controlled substance and an illegally possessed weapon, according to a state police news release.

Peno was arrested and charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Peno was taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment after processing in Queensbury.