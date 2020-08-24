 Skip to main content
Vermont woman accused of taking vehicle
HAMPTON — A Vermont woman was arrested Sunday after running out of gas in a vehicle she allegedly took from a Hampton residence.

Jennifer A. Boule, 48, of Killington, is accused of taking the vehicle early Sunday morning. She knew the victim, but did not have permission to take the vehicle, according to State Police.

Troopers spotted her walking down state Route 22A after the vehicle ran out of gas.

She was taken into custody and taken to the State Police Granville barracks for processing.

Boule was charged with felony third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and misdemeanor petit larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and due back in Hampton Town Court on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

