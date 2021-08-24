Vermont woman accused of possessing crack

GREENWICH — A Vermont woman was arrested on Monday after police said she possessed crack cocaine.
State police stopped to check on a vehicle in the parking lot of Greenwich Beach just before 11:30 p.m.
After speaking with the driver, 49-year-old Wells resident Cheryl M. Palya, the trooper observed signs of drug activity. Palya had about 2 grams of crack in her possession, according to police.
Palya was transported to the Greenwich state police station, where police said troopers found another 2 grams of crack.
Palya was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due Greenwich Town Court on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
