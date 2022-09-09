Vermont man sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for driving stolen truck while drunk

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man has been sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for driving while intoxicated in a stolen vehicle.

Grover W.A. Pangburn, 47, of Rutland, pleaded guilty last month in Warren County Court to criminal possession of stolen property and DWI.

Pangburn was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021, after an incident that began at about 2:30 p.m. Warren County dispatchers received reports of a woman appearing to be impaired and stumbling in a parking lot at the outlet plazas in Queensbury. Officers found the woman in a pickup truck and she appeared to be suffering from an “altered mental state,” police said.

Authorities requested emergency medical services, but a man later identified as Pangburn, who was with the woman, got in the driver’s seat and drove off with her. As he was leaving, the pickup nearly struck another patrol car that was responding, police said.

Police attempted to stop the pickup, but ended the pursuit because of heavy traffic on the Northway. Officers, who continued to watch the pickup truck from a distance, learned that the pickup was a stolen vehicle.

Pangburn continued to drive recklessly and police followed the vehicle into Washington County. It crashed in the village of Fort Edward. Pangburn and his passenger attempted to flee on foot but were caught a short time later.