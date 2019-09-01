QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man was sentenced to probation for possessing cocaine during a traffic stop on the Northway near Exit 19 in June 2018.
Arie L. Pugh, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was sentenced to 5 years of probation.
