QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man was sentenced to probation for possessing cocaine during a traffic stop on the Northway near Exit 19 in June 2018.

Arie L. Pugh, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to 5 years of probation.

