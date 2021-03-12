Vermont man receives 5 years of probation on weapons possession charge

BALLSTON SPA — A Vermont man was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years of probation for possessing a handgun without a valid permit.

Ramzi M. Kori, 20, of Burlington, was arrested on Aug. 8 after state police stopped him in the northbound lanes of the Northway near Exit 17 in Moreau for a series of traffic infractions. Police found a loaded 9 mm gun in the center console.

The trooper also observed signs of drug use and found drug paraphernalia containing white power believed to be cocaine residue.

Kori was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Dec. 23 to felony criminal possession of a firearm in satisfaction of the charges.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.