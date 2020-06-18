Vermont man faces felony charges for attempting to meet minor for sex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — A Vermont man faces charges for allegedly arranging to meet a minor for sex in a Queensbury hotel room, but instead was greeted by authorities and arrested.

Robert McAdam, 47, of Rutland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

The charge is punishable to up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Grant Jaquith and Thomas Relford, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI, in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint, McAdam exchanged text messages with an undercover investigator who was posing as the adult father of a 15-year-old girl, between Feb. 7, 2019, and June 16.

In these exchanges, McAdam allegedly discussed his interest in having sex with the girl.

The complaint continues to detail how McAdam traveled to New York earlier in June to meet with the undercover officer in person.

After this meeting, McAdam arranged to have sex with the minor in a hotel room in Queensbury, to take place this past Tuesday, according to the news release.