Vermont man faces drug charges after traffic stop
0 comments

Vermont man faces drug charges after traffic stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — A Vermont man faces drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on Route 149 by State Police. 

Nicholas O. Ranglin, 34, of Proctor, Vermont, was stopped at about 9:55 a.m. for a possible vehicle and traffic law violation, police said.

Troopers said they detected an odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, and located a quantity of marijuana and crack cocaine.

Troopers charged Ranglin with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a violation, along with vehicle and traffic law violations.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News