Vermont man faces drug charges after traffic stop

FORT ANN — A Vermont man faces drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on Route 149 by State Police.

Nicholas O. Ranglin, 34, of Proctor, Vermont, was stopped at about 9:55 a.m. for a possible vehicle and traffic law violation, police said.

Troopers said they detected an odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, and located a quantity of marijuana and crack cocaine.

Troopers charged Ranglin with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a violation, along with vehicle and traffic law violations.