Vermont man expected to get 6 months in jail for spitting blood at troopers

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man has admitted to spitting blood at five troopers during his arrest last August.

Jordan L. Champion, 27, of Richmond, Vermont, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony second-degree assault. He is expected to receive 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation when sentenced on April 30.

The charge stemmed from a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.

Champion was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a series of traffic infractions. The trooper observed signs of drug use and asked the driver and Champion to get out of the vehicle, according to a news release.

At that point, police said Champion became aggressive and cursed at officers. He eventually exited the car and then charged one of the troopers, striking the trooper with his body, according to a news release issued at the time.

He then struck the trooper in the head multiple times while resisting being taken into custody. Champion was eventually secured in handcuffs, but continued to be combative, police said.

At the police station in Queensbury, Champion asked to smoke a cigarette and was told he would have to wait until he was processed.

He then became irate and allegedly damaged the wall and bench where he was secured. He flipped the bench, injuring himself in the process, and then proceeded to spit blood at the five troopers who were present.

