GLENS FALLS — A Vermont man was charged with DWI after an arrest on South Street on Thursday night.

William O. Snell, 52, of New Haven, was stopped by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 10:35 p.m. after police said they observed him committing unspecified traffic offenses.

According to police, Snell was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.

At Sheriff’s Office headquarters, police said Snell refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. He was placed in lockup to be arraigned on a DWI charge as well as numerous traffic tickets on Friday morning.