Vermont man charged in Greenfield robbery

GREENFIELD — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a robbery in Greenfield on Monday, police said.

Kaden A. Williams, from Castleton, N.Y., was charged with second-degree robbery and first-degree assault, both felonies.

After police received a 911 call for a robbery that had just occurred at the intersection of Allen Road and North Greenfield Road, a deputy arrived at the scene and saw Williams fleeing the scene in a vehicle, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was able to stop him on Allen Road with assistance from a state trooper, police said.

Williams allegedly used a BB gun, which was first believed to be a semi-automatic weapon, to steal property from three victims standing at the intersection.

Police said a conflict ensued and one of the victims was struck in the face with the BB gun, causing injury.

A juvenile male was allegedly with Williams during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that this was an isolated incident, and the three victims were targeted by Williams.

Williams was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail, $1,000 bond and $2,500 secure bond. He is due back in court at a later date.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree robbery, a felony, and referred to Saratoga County Family Court, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigator Scott Schelling handled the case.