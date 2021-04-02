Vermont man arrested on weapon and drug charges after Granville traffic stop

GRANVILLE — A 30-year-old Vermont man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said they found guns and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Justin R. Heath of Starksboro was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

State police, in a news release, said they stopped Heath for a traffic infraction as he traveled on state Route 4 in Fort Ann about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When the trooper spoke with Heath, the trooper observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle, police said.

A probable cause search was conducted and revealed that Heath was also in possession of two handguns and approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, police said.

Heath does not have a permit for the handguns in New York, according to police.

Heath was taken into custody and transported to the state police station in Granville for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Fort Ann Town Court.