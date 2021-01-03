Vermont man admits to possessing illegal weapon

BALLSTON SPA — A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge after his arrest last August during a traffic stop in Moreau.

Ramzi M. Kori, 20, admitted in Saratoga County Court on Dec. 23 that he possessed a loaded 9mm handgun without a legal permit for the weapon. He was arrested on Aug. 8 after state police stopped him in the northbound lanes of the Northway near Exit 17 for a series of traffic infractions. The gun was found in the center console.

The trooper also observed signs of drug use and found drug paraphernalia containing white power believed to be cocaine residue.

Kori was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a firearm in satisfaction of the charges. Kori is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.

