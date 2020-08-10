Vermont man accused of spitting blood at five troopers during arrest

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man is facing a felony charge for allegedly spitting blood at five troopers while being booked.
Jordan L. Champion, 27, of Richmond, Vermont, has been charged with felony second-degree assault in the incident, which stemmed from a traffic stop Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. on Route 149 in Fort Ann.
State Police stopped a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Joan M. Abbott for a series of traffic infractions. After speaking with Abbott, a trooper observed signs of drug use and asked her to exit the vehicle. Champion, her passenger, was also asked to get out of the vehicle.
Champion allegedly refused and became aggressive and cursed at officers. He eventually exited the car and then charged one of the troopers, striking them with his body, according to a news release.
He then struck the trooper in the head multiple times while resisting being taken into custody. Champion was eventually secured in handcuffs, but continued to be combative, police said.
A search of the vehicle found two glass tubes containing cocaine residue, and a quantity of marijuana was located in the center console of the car, police said.
Both Champion and Abbott were transported to the State Police station in Queensbury. While in custody, Champion asked to smoke a cigarette and was told he would have to wait until he was processed.
He then became irate and allegedly damaged the wall and bench where he was secured. He flipped the bench, injuring himself in the process, and then proceeded to spit blood at the five troopers who were present.
Champion was subsequently transported to Glen Falls Hospital for treatment.
In addition to assault, Champion was charged with misdemeanors of obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and five counts of harassment.
After being released from the hospital, Champion was transported to Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court, where police said he continued to be vulgar and uncooperative with officers.
He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail on $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond.
Abbott was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance. They are both due back in Fort Ann Town Court on Aug 19 at 10 a.m.
