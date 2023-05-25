GRANVILLE — A Vermont man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he was caught burglarizing a house.

On Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., New York State Police responded to the report of a burglary in progress at a home in Granville. According to police, 32-year-old Dylan S. Drost, of Poultney, VT, was located on the property and caused damage in order to gain entry to the home and disturbed items inside. No one was home at the time of the incident.

Drost was charged with felony second-degree burglary.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.