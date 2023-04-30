WHITE CREEK — A Vermont man is accused of rape.

State police received information in January indicating an inappropriate relationship between a child and an adult man. The investigation determined that from October 2022 until January 2023, Jason M. Brownell II, 21, of Bennington, had an alleged sexual relationship with a child under the age of 13 while in White Creek.

Brownell was charged with felony first-degree rape. He turned himself in to the state police station in Greenwich on April 20. He was arraigned in White Creek Town Court and sent to Washington County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Anyone with information about this crime or if they believe they are a victim, they are asked to call 518-583-7000 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.