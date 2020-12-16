Utica woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years on prison contraband charge

FORT EDWARD — A Utica woman was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for trying to bring drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.
Nyisha Wright was one of three women who were arrested on March 8 at the Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann. Police said they were caught with unspecified narcotics while coming into the prison to visit inmates.
Wright pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony attempted promoting prison on contraband and was sentenced on Dec. 4.
