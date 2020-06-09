Utica man faces felony drug charge after traffic stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTER — State Police arrested a Utica man Sunday on multiple drug charges.

Rafael Prestol, 42, was stopped on Stonebridge Road after exiting the Northway at a high rate of speed. The trooper observed signs that he was under the influence of drugs and searched his vehicle, according to police.

When Preston removed items from his pocket, a baggie containing about 2.5 grams of heroin fell to the ground. Prestol allegedly stomped on it, attempting to crush the evidence.

Police also found him in possessing of a wax envelope containing a substance suspected as heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Preston was charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Chester Town Court on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.