A Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly sold crack cocaine to undercover officers, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office charged Zeffeire J. Hobbs, 33 of Utica, after its narcotics enforcement unit said Hobbs sold crack cocaine during a controlled drug buy operation on multiple occasions, according to a news release.

Hobbs was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was held in the police lockup pending arraignment.