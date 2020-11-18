Use-of-force training, community ties are focus of police 'reform and reinvention' meeting

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said his department is working on initiatives to improve use-of-force training, help people obtain mental health and substance abuse treatment and strengthen community ties.
LaFarr made his remarks at a meeting on Wednesday to discuss police “reform and reinvention.”
All police agencies are required to submit a plan to the state by April 1 to improve policing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s initiative came in response to the officer-involved deaths across the country including George Floyd in Minnesota.
“We’re really committed to this process. We see this as an opportunity for the county, for people outside our organization to take a look at what we’re doing and offer suggestions about ways we can improve,” LaFarr said.
The group consisted of 21 people, including law enforcement officials, local prosecutors and public defenders, substance abuse counselors, and representatives of schools and organizations such as the NAACP.
Since he has taken over as sheriff in January, LaFarr already has tweaked the use-of-force policies to bring them into compliance with standards set by the New York State Sheriff’s Association.
LaFarr said his department is researching purchasing technology that places officers in a virtual situation for an incident such as an officer-involved shooting to improve training for those types of situations. He added that the public could even use this technology.
“I think it would be important to invite the community in to have them experience what we’re experiencing firsthand,” he said.
He would like to see increased training in de-escalation techniques. LaFarr said most of the incidents that people see on television or social media could have been prevented if de-escalation had occurred earlier in the encounter with police.
He pointed out that police are often responding to people in times of crisis.
“If we respond and we in turn are not calm, cool and collected, we are not doing anybody any good,” he said.
Warren County Public Defender Marcy Flores said she believes that the police should invest in body cameras and car cameras, which she believes would improve transparency and accountability.
LaFarr said the cameras are expensive, but it absolutely is technology that he would like to have in his department. If given the choice to purchase either body cameras or car cameras, he said he would purchase body cameras because they are worn by the officers and the department frequently changes cars and it would not likely transfer that technology to a new vehicle.
LaFarr said another area that is being reviewed by the state is whether police departments are making a disproportionate number of arrests based upon race. It is important that justice is truly blind and he said he does not believe that biased policing has been occurring locally.
“I have not been informed or made aware of any issues or concerns relating to systemic racial bias,” he said.
That being said, he wants the community to reach out to him with concerns.
He cited statistics that for the last five years, 65% of the department’s arrests were white or Hispanic men, 30% were white or Hispanic women, 4% were Black men and 1% were Black women.
Every arrest is not the same, LaFarr added. He said he would be concerned if there was a disproportionate number of minorities being arrested in what he called “proactive arrests,” where officers are seeking a crime in progress. This is different from catching a shoplifter at the outlet stores in Queensbury or when someone is caught bringing contraband into the jail, he said.
Another aspect of police reform is diverting people out of the criminal justice system, LaFarr said. He said that is typically occurring when people are sentenced through the Drug Treatment Court. It typically does not occur when they are arrested, he said.
LaFarr said he would be uncomfortable in making decisions about who is diverted. Right now, many people do not trust law enforcement, he said.
“I would never want someone pointing the finger saying you chose this person to be diverted and this person not to be diverted,” he said.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone pointed out that with the bail reform eliminating cash bail for most crimes, defendants are not in jail, which is when they would be getting some of the services like mental health and substance abuse counseling.
Another idea is restorative justice, where the victim and offender are put in a room and they share their experiences. LaFarr said he does not believe that would be an appropriate role for law enforcement.
BOCES District James Dexter said schools have had success with restorative justice.
LaFarr said he is also a big proponent of “hot spots” policing, where officers make targeted investments in certain areas to help bring down crime. Another initiative is analyzing the environment including whether a neighborhood could be made safer through addition of lighting or surveillance cameras. He said officers can receive training and offer insights to local businesses as a free service.
Committee member Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber Commerce, said this would be a welcome service since most businesses would not be able to afford such as service.
Another issue that LaFarr was to work on is the fact that his department does not have any minority officer within its ranks. He wants to reach out to community organizations to help him recruit people.
LaFarr is planning to revamp the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s website, which he called “terrible.” He wants it to provide more useful information and promote the initiatives the department is undertaking. He invited suggestions from the public about what they would like to see.
LaFarr said he welcomes more feedback and he is inviting any community organization to reach out to him if it would like to see him give a presentation about putting together the reform plan.
More meetings will be scheduled before the plan has to be presented to the Warren County Board of Supervisors for approval no later than March.
