Use-of-force training, community ties are focus of police 'reform and reinvention' meeting

“I think it would be important to invite the community in to have them experience what we’re experiencing firsthand,” he said.

He would like to see increased training in de-escalation techniques. LaFarr said most of the incidents that people see on television or social media could have been prevented if de-escalation had occurred earlier in the encounter with police.

He pointed out that police are often responding to people in times of crisis.

“If we respond and we in turn are not calm, cool and collected, we are not doing anybody any good,” he said.

Warren County Public Defender Marcy Flores said she believes that the police should invest in body cameras and car cameras, which she believes would improve transparency and accountability.

LaFarr said the cameras are expensive, but it absolutely is technology that he would like to have in his department. If given the choice to purchase either body cameras or car cameras, he said he would purchase body cameras because they are worn by the officers and the department frequently changes cars and it would not likely transfer that technology to a new vehicle.