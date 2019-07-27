HAGUE — Four Whitehall residents were injured after a North Hudson motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve on Graphite Mountain Road in Hague on Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene at about 11:45 a.m., police said.
The 64-year-old North Hudson man, Kenneth A. Hedden Sr., was heading east when his sidecar-equipped 1992 Harley Davidson crossed into the westbound lane, sideswiping a westbound motorcycle and setting off a chain reaction as he continued into a group of oncoming motorcycles, police said.
According to police, Hedden then hit a second motorcycle, operated by Ryan Bakemeier, 36, of Whitehall, head on.
Bakemeier was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment, and his wife, Ashley Bakemeier, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken by ambulance to Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga.
Another westbound motorcycle, operated by Matthew J. Touchette, 40, of Whitehall, crashed to the ground to avoid colliding with the other motorcycles, police said.
Touchette and his passenger, Tiffany Touchette, 38, also of Whitehall, were both ejected.
Matthew Touchette was transported by ambulance to Moses Ludington Hospital and Tiffany Touchette refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.
Hedden was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and Hedden’s wife, Geralyn Hedden, was ejected from the sidecar and transported by ambulance to Moses Ludington Hospital for treatment.
Hague Fire Co. and Hague EMS, Ticonderoga EMS, Lamoille Ambulance service and North Warren EMS assisted at the scene. Chestertown Fire Co. also assisted.
