HAGUE — Two medical helicopters were dispatched to a multiple motorcycle accident on Route 8 and Graphite Mountain Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The emergency call about motorcycles down in the middle of the roadway came in about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police shut down Route 8 at noon because of the accident, but the roadway is currently open.

According to police there will be more information available later this evening. 

Check back for updates.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

