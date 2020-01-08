UPDATED: Police search for suspect after Cumberland Farms holdup in Greenwich

GREENWICH — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Cumberland Farms store on Route 29 at knifepoint early Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a white male, with a thin build, at an approximate height of 5 feet, 7 inches, wearing dark clothing, entered the store around 3 a.m., displayed a knife and made off with an unspecified amount of money. He fled but there was no description of any vehicle involved.

Investigators were working to retrieve surveillance video of the incident. No description of the thief was released by the Sheriff's Office.

The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page Wednesday morning alerting the public and looking for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious.

The store is located at 1286 Route 29, just west of the village, and is open 24 hours.

Police are reminding the public to secure homes and vehicles at all times.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 518-746-2475 .

Check back to poststar.com for more details.