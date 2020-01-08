UPDATED: Police make arrest for Greenwich store robbery

GREENWICH — Police have made an arrest for the Wednesday morning knifepoint robbery of the Cumberland Farms store on Route 29.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said Wednesday night that one person was in custody. The suspect's name and additional details were not available late Wednesday, but more information was expected to be released Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said earlier Wednesday that a white male, with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-7 and wearing dark clothing, entered the store around 3 a.m., displayed a knife and made off with an unspecified amount of money. There was no description of any vehicle involved.

Investigators were working to retrieve surveillance video of the incident.

The store is located at 1286 Route 29, just west of the village, and is open 24 hours.

Police are reminding the public to secure homes and vehicles at all times.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 518-746-2475 or the agency's anonymous tip line at 518-746-2522.

State Police and Cambridge-Greenwich Police are assisting the Sheriff's Office.

