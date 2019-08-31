{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Queensbury on burglary charges relating to multiple incidents, according to the New York State Police.

According to state police, Rachel L. Gilligan, 36, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. at the Walmart off Quaker Road and charged with four counts of felony burglary illegal entry with intent, relating to four separate incidents; four counts of misdemeanor petit larceny, four incidents; and one count of attempt to defraud.

Gilligan had been previously issued a "No Trespass" warning, barring her from entering any Walmart store, police said. 

She was arraigned and is being lodged in the Warren County Jail for lack of bail, police said. 

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

