WHITEHALL — Additional charges have been filed against a Whitehall man who was arrested on Wednesday after police said he possessed a stolen excavator and trailer.

Jerrick P. Jones, 37, of Whitehall, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony criminal possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in a news release Thursday. The drug charges came as a result of an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office, Whitehall Police Department and the New York State Police.

The additional charges came after Jones was arrested on two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

An investigation determined that Jones was in possession of a 2015 Kubota excavator and 2009 Cross Country flatbed trailer that were reported stolen last October, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Wednesday. The vehicles have an estimated value of more than $3,000. The excavator and trailer were reported stolen from the city of Troy.

Jones was was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and is due in Whitehall Village Court at a later date.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit and Road Patrol handled the excavator case with assistance from New York State Police, the Whitehall Village Police Department and Troy Police Department.