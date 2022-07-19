Union: Officers hurt in inmate attack at Washington Correctional state prison

FORT ANN — An inmate at the Washington Correctional Facility broke the orbital (eye socket) bone of a correction officer and injured two others on Tuesday, according to the union representing correction officers.

The 28-year-old inmate, whose name was not released, is serving a 2- to 4-year sentence after being convicted of third-degree burglary in Albany County in 2021.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, or NYSCOPBA, released these details Tuesday:

The first officer was entering the medium-security state prison's school building as the inmate was exiting. The inmate hit the officer with his shoulder on purpose.

The officer ordered the inmate to subject to a pat frisk, after which the inmate became belligerent.

When the officer approached the inmate, he spun off of the wall and punched the officer multiple times in the eye and face.

Two officers responded, with one administering pepper spray to the inmate with no effect. The inmate, who was still combative, bit the officer's left middle finger.

The second officer placed the inmate in a body hold as he continued to struggle. After getting control, the officers forced the inmate to the ground and he was placed in handcuffs.

The inmate was compliant once in handcuffs.

The officer who was struck in the face sustained a laceration above his left eye, two small lacerations under his left eye, bleeding from his nose and pain to one of his fingers. He was diagnosed with an orbital fracture at Glens Falls Hospital.

The officer who was bit suffered a small laceration to his finger, pain and swelling to his forearm, and knee pain. The third officer had hand pain and swelling.

The pair remained on duty after the attack.

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday in Comstock regarding their legislation to repeal the state's HALT Act, which prohibits the use of special housing units in correctional facilities.

The conference was scheduled prior to Tuesday's incident.

Members of NYSCOPBA will attend to speak about the HALT Act, including Michael Powers, president of NYSCOPBA.

John Roberts, vice president of the NYSCOPBA Northern Region, said the attacks on officers have to be stopped.

"The endless attacks on staff by inmates is sickening. Despite our countless calls for the Legislature to repeal the HALT Act, the politicians who supported this ill-advised legislation remain silent. They simply have turned their backs on the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe," he said in a news release.

The press conference will begin outside of the correctional facility starting at 10 a.m.