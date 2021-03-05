 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Undocumented immigrant found in Greenfield will be deported for illegally re-entering U.S.
0 comments

Undocumented immigrant found in Greenfield will be deported for illegally re-entering U.S.

{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — A Guatemalan citizen was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Friday to time served for illegally re-entering the United States and escaping the custody of U.S. officers.

Mario Ipsolino Pineda-Boteo, 35, had admitted in October that he was removed from the United States and sent back to Guatemala on Sept. 9, 2010. He was found in the United States on Aug. 21 of last year near Greenfield in Saratoga County. His prior removal was confirmed by fingerprint records, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After being placed in handcuffs, Pineda-Boteo fled from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers into a wooded area in Greenfield, where he attempted to hide.

Pineda-Boteo spent 196 days in jail. He will now be placed into removal proceedings.

This case was investigated by ICE and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News