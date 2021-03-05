Undocumented immigrant found in Greenfield will be deported for illegally re-entering U.S.

ALBANY — A Guatemalan citizen was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Friday to time served for illegally re-entering the United States and escaping the custody of U.S. officers.

Mario Ipsolino Pineda-Boteo, 35, had admitted in October that he was removed from the United States and sent back to Guatemala on Sept. 9, 2010. He was found in the United States on Aug. 21 of last year near Greenfield in Saratoga County. His prior removal was confirmed by fingerprint records, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After being placed in handcuffs, Pineda-Boteo fled from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers into a wooded area in Greenfield, where he attempted to hide.

Pineda-Boteo spent 196 days in jail. He will now be placed into removal proceedings.

This case was investigated by ICE and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.