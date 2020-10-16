Undocumented immigrant admits to re-entering the country

ALBANY — A Guatemalan citizen pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally re-entering the United States and escaping from custody.

Mario Ipsolino Pineda-Boteo, 35, admitted in U.S. District Court that he was removed from the United States and sent back to Guatemala on Sept. 9, 2010. He was found by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer near Greenfield on Aug. 21, 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities checked his fingerprint records, which confirmed that he was removed from the country previously.

Pineda-Boteo also admitted as part of his guilty plea that he fled from ICE officers by running into a nearby wooded area in Greenfield, where he hid for less than an hour until he was arrested by law enforcement.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19 before U. S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino. Pineda-Boteo faces a potential maximum term of 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

This case was investigated by ICE and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas E. Feeley, director of the Buffalo Field Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.