Ulster County man gets 1 to 3 years in prison for driving drunk, without license in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — An Ulster County man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving drunk and without a license.

State police pulled over William C. Constable, 62, of Lloyd, at about 10 a.m. in the town of Lake George on Nov. 12, 2020. The trooper smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Police said Constable failed standard field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. A breath sample revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13%.

Constable pleaded guilty to both charges and his license was also revoked.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.