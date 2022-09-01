Two women arrested after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — State police arrested two women on drug possession charges after a traffic stop in the town of Moreau on Monday night.

At 8:35 p.m., police pulled a vehicle over on Route 9 for an equipment violation.

Stephanie H. Dutcher, 60 of Fort Edward, was operating the car while in possession of a glass pipe with drug residue, police said.

Police said Dutcher's passenger, Tasha M. Tastey, 38, of Moreau, provided false identifying information and was with a glass pipe and other items containing drug residue.

Both were charged with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tastey was also charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal impersonation.

Dutcher and Tastey were processed by state police in Wilton.

Dutcher was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Sept. 15, and Tastey was turned over to another law enforcement agency for an outstanding warrant.