Two women accused of crack possession

QUEENSBURY — Two women were arrested on Thursday after police said they possessed crack cocaine.

Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury.

Ashley E. Vetrano, 33, of Main Street in Queensbury, is accused of possessing an eighth of an ounce or more of crack. She was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as issued two traffic tickets.

Vetrano was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance.

Shannon A. Welch, 37, of Old State Route 4 in Whitehall, was charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on April 25.

Ashley E. Vetrano

Shannon A. Welch

