Two Washington County men charged with growing pot plants

Two Washington County men have been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana in separate incidents.

State police conducted a search of the county for marijuana plants.

Police found Ryan V. Megna, 38, of Salem allegedly growing six cannabis plants.

Joseph H. Finan, 67, is accused of growing three cannabis plants, according to police.

Both men were charged with misdemeanor unlawful growing of cannabis.

Megna is due in Salem Town Court on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Finan is set to appear in Easton Town Court on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.