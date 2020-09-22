 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Washington County men charged with growing pot plants
1 comment

Two Washington County men charged with growing pot plants

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Washington County men have been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana in separate incidents.

State police conducted a search of the county for marijuana plants.

Police found Ryan V. Megna, 38, of Salem allegedly growing six cannabis plants.

Joseph H. Finan, 67, is accused of growing three cannabis plants, according to police.

Both men were charged with misdemeanor unlawful growing of cannabis.

Megna is due in Salem Town Court on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Finan is set to appear in Easton Town Court on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

1 comment

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News