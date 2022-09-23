Two Vermont residents accused of stealing from Walmart

QUEENSBURY — Two Vermont residents have been arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart.

State police said that 32-year-old Justin M. Allen and 36-year-old Danielle P. Whitney-Allen, both of Poultney, took items from the store with a value of over $750. Whitney-Allen had previously been barred from the store and was not allowed on the property.

She also was in possession of drugs, police said.

Whitney-Allen was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanors of sixth-degree conspiracy and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Justin Allen was charged with conspiracy.

Both were turned over to the Warren County Sheriff's Office following processing due to active warrants for their arrest.

Police did not say which Walmart in Queensbury was the target of the thefts.