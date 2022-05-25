Two Tupper Lake men arrested on drug charges

QUEENSBURY — Two Tupper Lake men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Queensbury.

State police stopped a vehicle traveling north on the Northway just after 9 a.m. on May 17 for a series of traffic infractions. During the stop, troopers located over 4 ounces of suspected cocaine in the vehicle, police said.

Michael L. LaValley, 50, and his 35-year-old passenger, Noah J. Tyo, were arrested and transported to the state police station in Queensbury. While at the station, police said they found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Both men were charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent without bail to Warren County Jail.

