Two Suffolk County men charged with having 100,000 untaxed cigarettes in Moreau

MOREAU — Two Suffolk County men were arrested Thursday for allegedly having about 100,000 untaxed cigarettes in their vehicle.

State Police stopped a vehicle operated by 35-year-old James A. Tyson, of West Babylon, at about 6 p.m. after he allegedly committed multiple traffic infractions on the Northway in Moreau.

After establishing probable cause to search the vehicle, troopers located the untaxed cigarettes within it, according to a news release from State Police.

Tyson and a passenger in his vehicle, 47-year-old Haywood W. Mitchell III, of Wyandanch, were charged with felony possession/transport of more than 30,000 unstamped cigarettes, a Class D felony.

Both men were issued an appearance ticket and are due in Moreau Town Court on May 13, 2020 at 9 a.m.

