Two Suffolk County men charged with having 100,000 untaxed cigarettes in Moreau
Two Suffolk County men charged with having 100,000 untaxed cigarettes in Moreau

Two Suffolk County men charged with having 100,000 untaxed cigarettes

Seen here are the more than 100,000 untaxed cigarettes seized by State Police following a traffic stop in Moreau on Thursday. Two Suffolk County men have been arrested in the case. 

 Courtesy photo

MOREAU — Two Suffolk County men were arrested Thursday for allegedly having about 100,000 untaxed cigarettes in their vehicle.

State Police stopped a vehicle operated by 35-year-old James A. Tyson, of West Babylon, at about 6 p.m. after he allegedly committed multiple traffic infractions on the Northway in Moreau.

After establishing probable cause to search the vehicle, troopers located the untaxed cigarettes within it, according to a news release from State Police.

Tyson and a passenger in his vehicle, 47-year-old Haywood W. Mitchell III, of Wyandanch, were charged with felony possession/transport of more than 30,000 unstamped cigarettes, a Class D felony.

Both men were issued an appearance ticket and are due in Moreau Town Court on May 13, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

