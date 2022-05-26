Two Schenectady men face drug charges after traffic stop in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Schenectady men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Saratoga Springs.

State police stopped Anthony L. Enright, 43, on Sunday at about 1:42 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions on Circular Street. When troopers spoke with Enright, police said he provided a false name — as did his 35-year-old passenger Nathan J. Meyers.

Both men were arrested after troopers observed evidence of drug use inside the vehicle. Troopers found about 5.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and smoking paraphernalia containing drug residue, according to a news release.

Meyers continued to refuse to provide his real name but was ultimately identified, police said. He was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree falsifying business records. He is also facing misdemeanors of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and false personation.

Meyers was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and turned over to Niskayuna Police Department on a warrant. He is due back in court on June 7.

Enright was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and false personation. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 7.

