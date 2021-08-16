Two Saratoga Springs men accused of assaulting man, leaving him unconscious

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Saratoga Springs men have been arrested after police said they assaulted a man on Saturday and left him unconscious.

Saratoga Springs police officers responded to Caroline Street at around 11 p.m. for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 53-year-old man in the roadway with head trauma as a result of the assault, according to a news release.

The Saratoga Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to provide emergency medical treatment. The victim is at Albany Medical Center because of the extent of his injuries. Police did not know his status.

After an investigation, police arrested Jordan M. Garafalo, 38, and 27-year-old James J. Garafalo.

They were arraigned on charges of second-degree assault and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

Police said no weapons were used during the assault.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with this case. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call 518-584-1800. They can also remain anonymous by calling 518-584-TIPS (8477) or sending an email to tips@saratogapolice.org.

