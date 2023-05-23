CLIFTON PARK — Two Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies were shot and the suspect killed by police in an incident on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex.

The deputies were assisting the DEA with carrying out an arrest warrant at 312 Foxwood Dr. at about 5:30 a.m. when they were shot.

Police returned fire and shot the suspect, who was identified as Anthony Zaremski, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner. Zaremski died at Albany Medical Center at about 9:15 a.m.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said at a news conference that one of the deputies was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his thigh. His prognosis is excellent. The other deputy was shot in the chest, but was protected by body armor. He has been released from the hospital, according to NewsChannel 13.

“The quick thinking and instant actions by members of the Special Operations Team and rendering first aid to the injured deputies, including applying two tourniquets to the deputy shot in the thigh, was nothing short of heroic,” Zurlo said.

Zurlo said this is the first time the history of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office that two officers were shot.