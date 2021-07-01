Two Queensbury-based contractors accused of not obtaining workers' compensation insurance

QUEENSBURY — Two Queensbury-based contractors have been arrested for allegedly failing to obtain workers’ compensation insurance.

George F. Suttle, 55, of Queensbury, and 36-year-old Hadley resident Anthony S. Cornell own and operate ADK Customs. An investigation by New York State Inspector Letizia Tagliafierro found that they did not obtain the required insurance despite having an employee working on a construction job, according to information provided by the agency.

Suttle was charged with felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing and fraudulent practices and misdemeanor failure to secure compensation. Cornell was charged with failure to secure compensation.

Both men were released on their own recognizance and are due in Milton Town Court on July 20 for arraignment.

