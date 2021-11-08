 Skip to main content
Two people charged in tag scam at store

WILTON — Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly switching tags to pay less for merchandise at a store.

Police said Gansevoort resident Christopher E. Chirasello and Ballston Spa resident Theresa Rowland, both 32, are accused of peeling the UPC labels off lower-priced items in a store and putting them on higher-priced merchandise.

They then allegedly scanned the items at the self-checkout and paid the artificially lower prices for the items, police said.

The total theft was nearly $71. Police did not identify the store.

Both Chirasello and Rowland are restricted from being at the property.

Rowland was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor conspiracy. Chirasello was charged with misdemeanors of conspiracy and petit larceny. They were released on appearance tickets and due in Wilton Town Court on Nov. 23.

