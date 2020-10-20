Two people arrested on contraband charges at Washington Correctional Facility

FORT ANN — Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the Washington Correctional Facility in separate incidents.

State police received a report from the state Department of Corrections that 36-year-old Shahmae L. Foulks, of Albany, allegedly entered the medium-security state prison in Fort Ann with synthetic marijuana.

Foulks was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Foulks was released and is due back in court at a later date.

In an unrelated incident, 30-year-old Sorel E. Evans allegedly entered Washington Correctional Facility with ecstasy. He was charged with a felony count and a misdemeanor count of promoting prison contraband and felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Evans was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.