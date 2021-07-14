Two men headed to prison for moving large quantities of fentanyl in Washington County

HUDSON FALLS — Two men who were thought to be distributing lethal quantities of fentanyl throughout the area are heading to prison.

More than 450 grams of the deadly narcotic have been removed from the street, according to a news release from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Kassun Brown pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Wednesday to a felony count of possession with intent to sell.

Brown was arrested on Dec. 11 after police found over 400 grams of fentanyl. Police also seized a kilo-press, which is used to cut and package the drug for resale and a money counter.

Brown, who has previous residences of Queens and Schenectady, is expected to receive 12 ½ years in prison when sentenced on Aug. 13.

Also arrested in December was Michael Williams, aka “Menace,” who had 40 grams of the drug. Williams’ previous addresses include Hudson Falls, Glens Falls and Queensbury.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29 and faces up to 8 years in state prison.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said it is a significant amount of fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than heroin.