Two men charged with gang assault in Lake George attack

LAKE GEORGE — Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man so severely that they caused a head injury and broken ankle.

The incident took place on Aug. 20 at about 3:14 a.m. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an in-progress assault on Canada Street in the village of Lake George. Patrol officers arrived on scene to find all parties separated and the victim lying on the ground with a severe head injury and fractured ankle. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and later Albany Medical Center for treatment, according to a news release.

After an investigation, police determined that Nicholas D. Motta, 23, of Lake George, 22-year-old Queensbury resident Sean A. Lamando and an unknown third party attacked and repeatedly struck the victim in the face and body with closed fists, causing the injuries.

Motta and Lamando were each charged with felony counts of first-degree gang assault and second-degree assault. Motta also faces a count of second-degree strangulation.

Both men were released on their recognizance pending future court dates.

Police did not provide any details about a motive for the crime.