Two men charged in robbery near Wilton Mall

WILTON — Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person in the area of Wilton Mall.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said that 35-year-old Gerald F. Colombe III, of 7 Culvert St. in Glens Falls, and Jesus M. Ortiz, 20, of 1567 Becker St. in Schenectady befriended the victim in the area of the mall, Target and Home Depot on Route 50. They allegedly displayed what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol before they demanded the victim’s property, according to a news release.

Both men fled the area and were subsequently located and arrested at a later date.

They were charged with felony first-degree robbery. Ortiz was arraigned in Moreau Town Court by Judge Jeff McCabe and taken to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 secured or partially secured bond. Ortiz is scheduled to appear in the Wilton Town Court at a later date.

Colombe was arraigned and taken to Saratoga County Jail on a parole violation warrant.

New York State Police Division of Parole and the Glens Falls and South Glens Falls Police departments assisted in the case.