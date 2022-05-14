Two men arrested on drug charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Saratoga County men have been arrested after police said they sold fentanyl in and around Saratoga Springs.

Saratoga Springs police arrested Corey A. Saxton, 35, of Greenwich and 49-year-old Theodore O. Cooper, of Saratoga Springs, following an investigation that lasted several months. On Friday at about 1 p.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department executed search warrants at the Design Motel at 3249 state Route 9. The search resulted in the seizure of drug packaging paraphernalia, several grams of crack cocaine, and over 13 grams of fentanyl.

Saxton was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The charges on Saxton are based upon the total weight of the fentanyl and the belief the fentanyl was destined to be sold, police said.

He also faces a charge of felony-second degree assault after police said he injured an officer during the search. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Cooper was charged with felony first-degree criminal nuisance because police said he rented the room where the activities took place. He is also facing a charge of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Cooper was released on an appearance ticket.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.