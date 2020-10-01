Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

MOREAU — Two men were arrested on Wednesday on drug charges following a traffic stop.

State police pulled over a car on the Northway in Moreau just before 6 p.m. Police said the driver, 42-year-old Glens Falls resident Joseph W. Chevrier, made several remarks regarding being in possession of cocaine and heroin.

A subsequent search found that he allegedly had cocaine, a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residence, heroin and a metal straw containing heroin residue.

Chevrier was charged with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Moreau Town Court on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.

His passenger, 27-year-old New York City resident Lovell T. Roper, allegedly had a quantity of cocaine and heroin in his possession, police said.

Roper was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned via Skype and sent to Saratoga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.